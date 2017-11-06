Browns' Gordon admits drinking, drug use before 'every game'

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland. On the cusp of his return from NFL suspension, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon says he used drugs or alcohol before every game of his career, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Gordon, who was reinstated on a conditional basis last week by Commissioner Roger Goodell, tells GQ magazine he drank or smoked marijuana before games. He added “a bunch of guys smoke weed before the game.” David Richard, File AP Photo