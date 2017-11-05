Beal scores 38 as Wizards beat Raptors 107-96 without Wall

Bradley Beal scored 38 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 19 and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of All-Star point guard John Wall to beat Toronto 107-96 on Sunday night, winning for the second time in 11 meetings with the Raptors.
Marcin Gortat had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 10 points for the Wizards, who had lost four of their previous five.
Wall sat out because of a sprained left shoulder sustained in Friday's 130-122 loss to Cleveland. He is expected to return for Tuesday's home game against Dallas.
Toronto lost its starting point guard when Kyle Lowry was ejected with 8:08 remaining in the second quarter after picking up two technical fouls in quick succession for arguing. Lowry finished with two points in 12 minutes.
DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Norman Powell had 19 as Toronto lost for the first time in three home games this season.
Delon Wright scored 11 points and Fred Van Vleet had 10 as the Raptors lost in their return from a season-high, six-game road trip that saw them go 3-3 against Western Conference opponents.
Toronto trailed by 19 in the third quarter before mounting a comeback, cutting the gap to 88-85 on a three-point play by DeRozan with 7:24 remaining.
Beal and Oubre handled all the offense as Washington scored 12 of the next 14 points to take a 100-87 lead with 4:30 remaining.
Beal scored nine points and Porter had eight as Washington led 32-17 after one, a quarter in which the Raptors had nearly as many turnovers (four) as made field goals (five). Toronto shot 5 for 19 in the first, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and missed seven of 13 free throw attempts.
Washington led 62-46 at halftime.
TIP-INS
Wizards: Morris played his second game of the season after missing the first six following sports hernia surgery. ... Beal missed just two of 11 field goal attempts in the first half, then missed his first two of the second half.
Raptors: C.J. Miles returned after missing Friday's win at Utah because of flu-like symptoms. He went scoreless in 13 minutes. ... Toronto's 17 points in the first were a season-low for any quarter. The Raptors scored 18 in the fourth quarter of last week's win at Portland.
UP NEXT
Wizards: Washington begins a stretch of seven home games in nine against the Mavericks on Tuesday. The teams split two meetings last season with each winning at home.
Raptors: Toronto hosts Chicago on Tuesday. The Raptors have won two straight against the Bulls, both at home. Toronto beat Chicago 117-100 in its season opener Oct. 19.
Comments