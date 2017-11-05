Sports

Cahill unsure of fitness for World Cup playoff

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 6:10 PM

MELBOURNE, Australia

Veteran striker Tim Cahill is unable to say whether he will be fit to play for Australia in the first leg of its intercontinental World Cup playoff against Honduras on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Cahill, Australia's leading goalscorer, strained ankle ligaments while playing for Melbourne City against Sydney FC in an A-League match on Friday. He was due to fly to Honduras on Monday, a day later than his Socceroos teammates, after remaining behind for medical treatment.

Cahill was unable to say whether his injury will allow him to take the field in the match at San Pedro Sula. He told reporters at Melbourne Airport "I'm not going to promise anything and nor are the medical team from the Socceroos other than we're going to give it every chance."

