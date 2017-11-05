Triumphant Astros return to Houston with World Series trophy

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down the matchup between the Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s game in Arlington, Texas. Paylor gives four keys for Chiefs’ success and a prediction.
Fifty years after Norm Stewart became head coach at the University of Missouri he talks about his life including the $40 Kansas sent him for a recruiting trip, the Tigers playing in Kansas City and the decision to end his coaching career.
KC Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson addressed the team’s difficulties in stopping the run ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson’s last game in Dallas was during his rookie season at now-demolished Texas Stadium.