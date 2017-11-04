Sports

Lions OT Robinson out, WR Golladay doubtful against Packers

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:05 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions have ruled out offensive tackle Greg Robinson against the Green Bay Packers.

Robinson was unable to practice this week because of an ankle injury after missing the previous game.

The Lions (3-4) will likely be replaced Robinson at left tackle with Brian Mihalik at Green Bay (4-3) on Monday night .

Detroit's Kenny Golladay is listed as doubtful to play against the Packers because of a lingering hamstring injury. The rookie wide receiver scored twice in Week 1, played in the following two games and missed four straight games.

The Lions say defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and safety Don Carey (knee) are questionable to play Green Bay.

