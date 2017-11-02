Sports

Woodside becomes Toledo's leading passer in win over NIU

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:00 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio

Logan Woodside threw for 361 yards to become Toledo's career passing leader, and the Rockets beat Northern Illinois 27-17 on Thursday night.

Woodside's 31-yard completion to Darryl Richards in the third quarter broke Bruce Gradkowski's record of 9,225 from 2002-05. Woodside sits at 9,288 yards.

Terry Swanson became the seventh Rocket to go over 3,000 yards rushing in a career. His third touchdown of the game extended Toledo's lead to 24-14 with 4:03 left in the third.

Toledo went on an 11-play drive to make it 27-17 and on NIU's next possession, Trevon Mathis made his second interception of the game with 7:01 remaining.

Swanson had 116 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries for Toledo (8-1, 5-0 Mid-American Conference). Diontae Johnson made five catches for 131 yards in the first half, including an 89-yarder, and finished with 166 yards.

NIU (6-3, 4-1) started the second half with an 80-yard scoring drive, capped by Marcus Childers' 1-yard run for a 14-10 lead. But Toledo answered with Swanson's 13-yard touchdown run.

Childers was 23-of-43 passing with two interceptions for NIU.

