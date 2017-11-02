'Semifinal Saturday' with Miami-VT, Clemson-NC State games

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente adjusts his headset during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Boston. It's the stretch of the schedule No. 13 Virginia Tech hoped to get to while still having a chance. They have, and they do, and it starts with a game at No. 9 Miami on Saturday Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo