Sports

WBC orders rematch of Yamanaka-Nery bout over drug test

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 2:52 AM

TOKYO

The World Boxing Council has ordered a rematch between Japanese boxer Shinsuke Yamanaka and Luis Nery for the bantamweight title three months after the Mexican failed a drug test.

Nery denied Yamanaka a 13th straight title defense on Aug. 15 in Kyoto.

A week after the bout, the WBC announced that Nery failed a drug test performed in the lead-up to the fight with an amount of the banned substance and stimulant Zilpaterol detected. The findings were from Nery's "A'' sample taken July 27, but additional tests taken in Japan gave negative results.

The WBC issued a statement Wednesday saying "Based on the evidence the WBC examined concerning this matter, the WBC cannot make a determination with sufficient certainty as to whether Mr. Nery's adverse finding was the result of intentional ingestion of a banned substance to improve performance. All information and facts lead to conclude that the adverse finding was due to consumption of contaminated food products."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jeremiah Tilmon on fouls, Mizzou's scrimmages

    Missouri freshman center Jeremiah Tilmon discusses his performance in Missouri's preseason.

Jeremiah Tilmon on fouls, Mizzou's scrimmages

Jeremiah Tilmon on fouls, Mizzou's scrimmages 3:49

Jeremiah Tilmon on fouls, Mizzou's scrimmages
Scrimmages have shown Mizzou that its defense needs improvement 1:15

Scrimmages have shown Mizzou that its defense needs improvement
Cuonzo Martin: Practice will fix some of Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul problems 1:44

Cuonzo Martin: Practice will fix some of Jeremiah Tilmon’s foul problems

View More Video