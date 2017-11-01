Sports

Southern Mississippi, adidas announce partnership

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 2:46 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

The University of Southern Mississippi's athletic teams are getting a new look, beginning next season.

The school announced Tuesday that its 16 teams will wear uniforms, footwear, headgear and other accessories from Adidas AG Group.

The eight-year contract, which runs through 2024-25, will begin in August when the Golden Eagles' current, five-year deal with Russell Athletic expires.

No details of the new contract were given. WDAM-TV reports Russell Athletic paid the university $2.75 million over the term of the agreement, or $550,000 annually.

Adidas is the official provider for more than 100 collegiate programs, including Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Texas A&M and Arizona State.

