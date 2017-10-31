Sports

Jets' Kerley facing suspension, uncertain for Thursday night

AP Sports Writer

October 31, 2017 7:15 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is facing a possible suspension, and is uncertain whether he'll be available to play Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Kerley would not confirm or deny reports Tuesday that he will be suspended by the NFL for a violation of league rules. The New York Daily News first reported that the veteran receiver will miss some time.

Kerley says he is focused only on being able to play against the Bills. Neither the NFL nor the Jets would comment on the possible suspension.

Both Kerley and coach Todd Bowles call it "a league matter."

The New York Post first reported that Kerley will be suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers. That typically carries up to a four-game suspension.

