Sports

Jedinak returns for Australia's World Cup match vs Honduras

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 7:24 PM

SYDNEY

Skipper Mile Jedinak has been recalled to Australia's squad for the first time since June to prepare for next month's World Cup intercontinental playoff against Honduras.

The 33-year-old Jedinak was injured and missed the Asian playoff win over Syria which earned the Socceroos a spot in the last-ditch, home-and-away series against Honduras for a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

His return for Aston Villa last weekend in England was enough to earn a spot in the 25-man squad announced by Australia coach Ange Postecoglou on Tuesday.

Mark Milligan and Mathew Leckie, who are suspended for the opening match in San Pedro Sula on Nov. 10, were also included in the squad. The return match will be in Sydney in Nov. 15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead?

    Chiefs fans come prepared for the first cold game at home against the Denver Broncos. The temperatures will hover in the mid-40s and high-30s for the Monday night game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead?

Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead? 0:37

Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead?
KU guard Lagerald Vick talks about improving the Kansas Jayhawks 1:26

KU guard Lagerald Vick talks about improving the Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas City Chiefs’ Len Dawson honored at Arrowhead Stadium 2:38

Kansas City Chiefs’ Len Dawson honored at Arrowhead Stadium

View More Video