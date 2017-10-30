San Francisco 49ers' C.J. Beathard
Sports

Banged-up 49ers will place S Ward, T Gilliam on IR

AP Pro Football Writer

October 30, 2017 7:03 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The San Francisco 49ers are placing safety Jimmie Ward and backup right tackle Garry Gilliam on injured reserve.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed a lengthy injury list Monday for his winless team. Ward broke his arm and Gilliam injured his knee in Sunday's 33-10 loss at Philadelphia that left San Francisco ravaged with injuries.

Starting left tackle Joe Staley will miss at least the next two games and could go on injured reserve with a broken orbital bone, first-round defensive lineman Solomon Thomas will miss at least two games with a knee injury, leading receiver Pierre Garcon is questionable this week with a neck injury and backup running back Matt Breida is questionable with a knee injury.

