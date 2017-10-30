Former Connecticut assistant Nicki Collen named Dream coach

FILE - In this Saturday, March 17, 2012 file photo, Arkansas assistant coach Nicki Collen gestures during the first half of an NCAA tournament first-round college basketball game in College Station, Texas. Nicki Collen has been named head coach of the Atlanta Dream, it has been announced by owners Mary Brock and Kelly Loeffler, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo