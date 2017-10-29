Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler
Sports

Wheeler scores 3 of Jets' 5 goals in 1st to rout Pens 7-1

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 10:14 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba

Blake Wheeler scored three of Winnipeg's five goals in the first period and the Jets routed the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 on Sunday night.

Brendan Lemieux scored his first career goal for Winnipeg on a slap shot from the point at 12:20 of the third. The son of Claude Lemieux made his NHL debut Oct. 20.

Andrew Copp, Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who chased Matt Murray early.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Winnipeg scored three times in 34 seconds late in the first to break it open against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Penguins, playing back-to-back road games after losing 2-1 in Minnesota on Saturday, were on their heels from the start and didn't score until Evgeni Malkin's fifth of the season late in the second.

DUCKS 4, HURRICANES 3, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Corey Perry scored the only goal in a shootout to lift Anaheim over Carolina.

Jakob Silfverberg tied it with just under five minutes remaining in the third period for the Ducks. Ondrej Kase and Derek Grant scored in the first, and Ryan Miller made 34 saves — including three point-blank stops in overtime.

Jeff Skinner, Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk scored to rally the Hurricanes from a 2-0 deficit early in the opening period. Scott Darling stopped 22 shots.

