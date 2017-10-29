In this photo provided by the NHRA, Top Fuel veteran Terry McMillen celebrates his first career victory at the 17th annual NHRA Toyota Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.
Sports

McMillen wins Top Fuel at NHRA Toyota Nationals

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 10:01 PM

LAS VEGAS

Top Fuel veteran Terry McMillen earned his first career victory Sunday at the NHRA Toyota Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

McMillen had a 3.870-second pass at 253.99 after Brittany Force got a red light in her Monster Energy dragster.

"This is the stuff you dream of as a small kid," McMillen said. "To have that opportunity to go out there and get that win is truly an amazing feeling. Hats off to my crew."

Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won their respective categories at the fifth of six playoff events during the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship.

Hagan earned his fourth victory of the season and No. 26 for his career. He drove his Dodge Charger R/T to a run of 3.942 at 329.42, edging Courtney Force's 4.020 at 320.05 in her Chevrolet Camaro.

Anderson, the Pro Stock points leader and event No. 1 qualifier, defeated KB Racing teammate Bo Butner for his 90th career win. Anderson had a pass of 6.698 at 204.70 in his Chevrolet Camaro.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, category leader Krawiec rode his Harley-Davidson to a 6.924 at 193.16, defeating Hector Arana Jr.

Next up is the final event of the season at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, California, from Nov. 9-12.

