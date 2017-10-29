Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins
Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins 5) throws a pass as he is pressured by Southern California defensive lineman Rasheem Green

Sports

Arizona State kicks PAT at halftime after call overturned

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 12:01 AM

TEMPE, Ariz.

Players from No. 21 Southern California and Arizona State had to return to the field for an extra-point attempt at halftime after a lengthy video review determined the Sun Devils scored on a Hail Mary.

The officials originally ruled Manny Wilkins' pass to Kyle Williams came up a yard short of the goal line on the final play of the half Saturday night.

USC's players trotted off and a few Arizona State players remained on the field after the officials decided to review the play. Following a review of nearly five minutes, the officials ruled Williams caught the ball in the end zone before falling out to the 1-yard line.

Arizona State's PAT team went out for the extra point, but had to wait for USC's special-teams unit to return from the locker room.

A penalty was called on Brandon Ruiz's kick, but it turned out to be on the Trojans. The extra point counted, cutting USC's lead to 31-10.

