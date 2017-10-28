Sports

Rhodes has 2 TD runs, UT San Antonio beats UTEP 31-14

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 10:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas

Jalen Rhodes ran for two touchdowns, Devron Davis returned an interception for a score and UT San Antonio beat UTEP 31-14 on Saturday night.

Rhodes' second touchdown gave the Roadrunners (5-2, 2-2 Conference USA) a 24-14 lead, capping a 17-play, 85-yard drive with 1:22 left in the third quarter. Davis picked Zack Greenlee's pass and returned it 22 yards to cap the scoring with 10:58 left in the game.

UTSA scored the first 17 points of the night. Jared Sackett's first-quarter field goal opened the scoring, Rhodes scored on a 17-yard run with 10:59 left in the second and Dalton Sturm connected with Kerry Thomas Jr. for a 48-yard score at 7:48.

The Miners (0-8, 0-4) closed the early deficit to 17-14 with a pair of touchdowns in the final 3:41 of the first half. Greenlee scored on a 6-yard keeper and Joshua Fields added a 5-yard TD run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Broncos at Chiefs: Gameplan with Terez Paylor analysis, prediction

    Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down the four keys for a Chiefs victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night at Arrowhead, plus his prediction.

Broncos at Chiefs: Gameplan with Terez Paylor analysis, prediction

Broncos at Chiefs: Gameplan with Terez Paylor analysis, prediction 1:52

Broncos at Chiefs: Gameplan with Terez Paylor analysis, prediction
K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks
David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State 1:21

David Beaty's first thoughts following KU's loss to K-State

View More Video