Langer pulls into three-way tie for PGA Tour Champions lead

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 7:29 PM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.

Bernhard Langer shot his second straight 3-under 69 Saturday to pull into a tie with David Toms and Miguel Angel Jimenez for the second-round lead at the PowerShares QQQ Championship.

Langer, the Schwab Cup points leader who has all but wrapped up his ninth PGA Tour Champions money title in 10 seasons, birdied Nos. 12, 13 and 17 to pull even with Jimenez (70), one behind Toms (72). Toms, who had a hole-in-one in the opening round, then bogeyed No. 18 to fall into the three-way tie at 6-under 138.

Scott McCarron (69), Billy Andrade (70) and Jeff Maggert (73) — who was tied with Toms for the lead after the first round — were one shot back. Kenny Perry (68), Doug Garwood (69), Wes Short Jr. (70) and Scott Dunlap) were tied for seventh at 140.

Jesper Parnevik, who was one shot off the lead after the opening round, had a 74.

