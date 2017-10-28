Force India duel to spice up the crowd at Mexican Grand Prix

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, Force India driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, right, and Force India driver Esteban Ocon of France pose at the launch of the new Force India F1 car, VJM10, at the Silverstone racetrack in Towcester, England. One of the bitter rivalries of the Formula One season has lived in the cockpits of the pink Force India cars. Crashes have led to a season of bickering between Mexico’s Sergio Perez and France’s Esteban Ocon. The drivers say they respect each other heading in the Mexican Grand Prix. But Ocon will also be driving in front of a Mexican crowd that could give him a rough welcome. Ocon says he’s received death threats during the season. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo