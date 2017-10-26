Sports

Diamondbacks promote Narron to bench coach

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 10:27 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Diamondbacks have promoted Jerry Narron to bench coach, replacing Ron Gardenhire, who was hired to manage the Detroit Tigers.

Narron is in his second year with the Diamondbacks. Last year, he initially was named manager of Arizona's Triple-A team in Reno but moved up to the big league club to serve as bench coach while Gardenhire was undergoing cancer treatment.

Narron remained as a coach with the Diamondbacks after Gardenhire returned. Narron managed the Texas Rangers in 2001-02 and the Cincinnati Reds from 2005 to 2007. He also had stints as bench coach with Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Boston.

The Diamondbacks added Luis "Pipe" Urueta as coach and did not renew the contract of Ariel Prieto as coach and interpreter.

Ken Crenshaw was promoted to the new position of director of sports medicine, performance.

There were no other changes from last season's staff.

