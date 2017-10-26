Sports

Keen Ice retires after ankle injury, will miss Breeders' Cup

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:41 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Keen Ice will be retired after wrenching his right ankle while galloping and won't run in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Nov. 4, which was scheduled to be his career finale.

Jerry Crawford, president of Donegal Racing, says the injury isn't severe, but it was enough for the owners to decide to end the 5-year-old's career. Keen Ice will be retired to Calumet Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, and begin stallion duties next year.

Keen Ice finished third in last year's BC Classic and fourth in the 2015 edition. He was third in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont in his last start on Oct. 7.

The horse had career earnings of $3,407,245, with three wins in 24 career starts. Keen Ice was trained by Dale Romans early in his career and most recently by Todd Pletcher.

Keen Ice is perhaps best known for upsetting Triple Crown champion American Pharoah to win the 2015 Travers Stakes at Saratoga. He finished seventh in the 2015 Kentucky Derby and third in the Belmont Stakes.

Crawford says Donegal Racing will be first in line to buy any progeny of Keen Ice.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith spoke, on Oct. 26, 2017, about wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the qualities that make him a success in Hill’s second year in the league and his first as lead receiver.

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 1:26

Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic

SM North football players raise money for Super Bo 1:04

SM North football players raise money for Super Bo
Astros fans excited after World Series Game 2 win, but Dodgers fans keep hope alive 1:01

Astros fans excited after World Series Game 2 win, but Dodgers fans keep hope alive

View More Video