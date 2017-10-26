Browns' Garrett out with concussion, not traveling to London

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95) walks off the field at the half during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. Garrett has been placed in concussion protocol. The top pick in this year’s NFL draft reported to the team’s facility on Wednesday with concussion-like symptoms. It’s unlikely he’ll play in Sunday’s game at London. Garrett has four sacks in three games. He missed the season’s first four games with a sprained ankle.