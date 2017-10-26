Sports

Slovenia biathlete is sole 2010 Olympic retest positive

October 26, 2017 5:58 AM

A Slovenian competing in biathlon was the only athlete who failed doping retests from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The International Biathlon Union says two samples given by Teja Gregorin tested positive for the banned substance GHRP-2, which stimulates the body to produce more growth hormone.

The same drug was also used by three Chinese weightlifting champions at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Gregorin didn't win a medal in any of her four events in 2010, though she was the Olympic bronze medalist four years later in the pursuit race.

The International Olympic Committee said earlier this month that only one person tested positive after 1,195 samples from the Vancouver Olympics were re-examined using newer technology.

