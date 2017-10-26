Sports

Ko leads LPGA's Sime Darby by 1 shot after opening 64 in KL

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 3:04 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Lydia Ko had a 7-under 64 for one of her lowest rounds of the year to take a one-shot lead over Su Oh at the LPGA Tour's Sime Darby event in Malaysia.

Former No. 1-ranked Ko, who is yet to win a title this year, is two shots ahead of defending champion and two-time winner Feng Shanshan, who ended Thursday at at 5 under. Feng was in a share of third spot with Madelene Sagstrom and Eun Hee-Ji, who won by six strokes in Taiwan last week for her first LPGA Tour title since 2009.

"Today I tried to be positive and as confident as I can," said Ko, who finished second in Taiwan. "I think playing well last week really gave me good momentum going into today."

She opened with a birdie, one of seven in an unblemished round on the par 71, 6,246-yard course at the TPC Kuala Lumpur.

"Made a string of birdies late in my front nine and I was able to keep that momentum going into the back nine," Ko said.

