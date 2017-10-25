Sports

AP Source: Pelicans adding veteran forward Josh Smith

AP Sports Writer

October 25, 2017 10:29 PM

NEW ORLEANS

A person familiar with the deal says the New Orleans Pelicans are adding veteran forward Josh Smith to the roster and that Smith is expected to join the team on Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because paperwork on a contract was not complete.

The 6-foot-9 Smith, who most recently played for Maccabi Haifa in Israel, joins New Orleans on the heels of power forward Anthony Davis' left knee injury during a Pelicans loss at Portland on Tuesday night. Davis has not been diagnosed with structural damage but is questionable for Thursday night's game in Sacramento.

New Orleans' agreement with the 31-year-old Smith was first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

In 12 NBA seasons between 2004 and 2016, Smith has career averages of 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

