Vols' Kelly, Ignont suspended after receiving citations

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Tennessee running back John Kelly 4) walks off the field after their 41-0 loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game in Knoxville, Tenn. Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont have received citations after police said they found marijuana in Kelly's car during a traffic stop. Knoxville police say they stopped a car for having a headlight out Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at about 10:46 p.m. Police said they searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and found 4.6 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe in the console.