Delle Donne hopes upcoming wedding can help others

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, United States' Elena Delle Donne 11) and France's Marielle Amant, right, reach out for the ball during a women's semifinal round basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Elena Delle Donne has always tried to give back and help others over the course of her life. So it's no surprise that her wedding to Amanda Clifton on Nov. 3 will have a major charitable component to it. From the floral arrangements that will be donated to nearby senior centers and women's shelters to the wedding registry that will benefit Delle Donne's foundation, the pair will be helping others. Delle Donne’s foundation supports the Special Olympics and victims of Lyme disease.