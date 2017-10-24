Pyeongchang 2018 flame lit in birthplace of ancient Olympics

The flame for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games has been lit in the ruined birthplace of the ancient Olympics, despite a brief cloudburst that disrupted the ceremony.
Using fire kept from a rehearsal, an actress playing an ancient pagan priestess ignited the torch in front of the 2,600-year-old Temple of Hera.
From Ancient Olympia, where the Games of antiquity were held for more than a thousand years, the flame will course through Greece for eight days and reach South Korea on Nov. 1.
Despite tensions between the U.S. and North Korea organizers insist there is no fear for the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games.
Organizing committee chief Lee Hee-beom says "we are committed to hosting safe and secure" Games.
