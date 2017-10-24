Sports

AP Interview: Tokyo vows clean water for Olympic triathlon

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 5:43 AM

TOKYO

A top Tokyo Olympic organizer has pledged to keep water clean and safe at marathon swimming and triathlon venue where bacterial contamination was detected during the summer, saying water quality has improved and further measures are being tested.

Toshiro Muto, Tokyo organizing committee CEO, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that officials have been trying out various measures at the Odaiba Marine Park venue, including underwater curtains to close off the venue, which have tested effective.

The water quality survey during the summer found E.coli at concentrations up to 21 times the levels permitted by the sport's governing body, a surprise for a country known for cleanliness that raised concerns among athletes. Metropolitan officials attributed the excessive reading to Tokyo's record summertime rainfall that affected sewage processing capacity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid began his week of practice for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos and met with the media to discuss a range of topics about the team.

Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back

Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back 5:13

Andy Reid on Marcus helping Marshawn, getting Nelson back
Barry Odom: Mizzou, KU should play every year in every sport 1:35

Barry Odom: Mizzou, KU should play every year in every sport
Father of Chiefs' Marcus Peters talks about his son's charitable work 1:36

Father of Chiefs' Marcus Peters talks about his son's charitable work

View More Video