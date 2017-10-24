Sports

Man charged in crash that hospitalized New England LB Langi

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 4:22 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he initiated a crash that injured five people, including New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife Cassidy.

Police Chief William Baker says Kevin Conroy is facing charges that include possession of a Class E substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Officials say Langi was stopped at a traffic light in Foxborough, Massachusetts Oct. 13 when the Jeep Conroy was driving rear-ended his car. Police say the force of the crash pinned Langi's car between the Jeep and the car in front of them.

Langi and his wife were hospitalized for several days following the crash. They have since been released.

