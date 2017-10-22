Allen Crabbe scored 20 points, Nets beat Hawks 116-104

Alley-oops, 3-pointers and a rivalry renewed: Highlights from Kansas win over Missouri

The University of Kansas men's basketball teams defeated Missouri 93-87 in an exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Called the “Showdown for Relief,” the game raised money to aid victims of recent hurricanes that hit the Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.