Sports

Marquez qualifies on pole for Australian MotoGP

The Associated Press

October 21, 2017 3:01 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia

World championship leader Marc Marquez will start from pole position in Sunday's Australian MotoGP after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the Phillip Island circuit Saturday.

Rain Saturday morning gave way to sunny, dry conditions for afternoon qualifying. Spain's Marquez, on a Honda, set the pace with a best lap of 1 minute, 28.386 seconds, 0.333 seconds ahead of compatriot Maverick Vinales, riding a Yamaha. It will be his seventh pole of the season.

Johan Zarco of France qualified third on a Yamaha, 0.358 seconds behind Marquez, while Andrea Iannone of Italy, on a Suzuki, edged Australia's Jack Miller out of fourth place.

Italy's Valentino Rossi will start seventh after setting the pace in the first qualifying session.

Marquez leads the championship by 11 points from Andrea Dovizioso who qualified 11th.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway

    Martin Truex Jr. receives the pole cart on Friday Oct. 20 at the Kansas Speedway after winning the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR race, the Hollywood Casino 400.

Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway 0:22

Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway
Marshawn Lynch watches in stands after ejection, then rides train with Marcus Peters 0:35

Marshawn Lynch watches in stands after ejection, then rides train with Marcus Peters
KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

View More Video