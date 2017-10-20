Lee’s Summit West wins double OT thriller over Raymore-Peculiar

Swirling wind, untimely turnovers and endless penalties. Lee’s Summit West survived them all.
LS West is still alive and kicking after all that, pulling out a 37-30 double-overtime victory over Raymore-Peculiar in a Missouri Class 6 District 4 playoff game at LS West that featured more than its share of thrilling moments.
The Titans and Ray-Pec went into overtime tied 24-24 after LS West kicker Mykal Wiley missed a 32-yard field go with 3 seconds left. It was just one of many kicks affected by a stiff south wind.
Ray-Pec scored first in overtime on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Noah Durham. The extra point, however, was thwarted by a bad snap.
Lee’s Summit West then scored on a 1-yard run by Marcian Marshall, and Wiley lined up for the game-winning point-after. The wind, however, pushed it just wide right.
Wiley nailed the PAT after LS West scored on the first possession of the second OT after 4-yard Sammy Cooper touchdown run.
Penalties backed up Ray-Pec’s final attempt, which ended with Vonzell Kelly’s interception in the end zone.
“We knew Ray-Pec was a different team from last time,” Lee’s Summit West quarterback Ben Kobel said. “We knew we were in for a tough fight.”
Lee’s Summit West scored first on a 26-yard field goal by Wiley set up by a blocked punt. Ray-Pec marched 79 yards to the Titans’ 1 on its next possession, but three penalties stalled the drive, which ended with a missed field goal.
LS West extended its lead to 10-0 on a spectacular 55-yard catch by Cade Clemons, who made a one-hand grab of Kobel’s throw down the middle under pressure.
Ray-Pec wasted no time responding. Boosted by a long punt return to midfield, the Panthers got on the board when quarterback Durham found Luke Grim streaking in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard score.
Both teams ended the first half with quick scores. LS West got the ball with 2:15 left in the half and executed a perfect two-minute drill that ended with Phillip Brooks making a rolling catch of a pass from Kobel in the end zone for a 26-yard TD and a 17-7 lead.
Ray-Pec did the Titans one better. Grim caught a 57-yard pass from Durham on Ray-Pec’s next play, setting up a 25-yard field goal from Gabe Sappington with 3 seconds left in the half.
Grim, who caught three TD passes from Durham, made a 13-yard TD catch that tied the game 17-17 in the third quarter. Phillip Brooks scored from 65 yards out on the Titans’ next play, and Ray-Pec tied it again on its next possession with a 15 yard pass from Durham to Grim.
