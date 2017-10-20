Sports

Lee’s Summit West wins double OT thriller over Raymore-Peculiar

By DAVE McQUEEN

dmcqueen@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 11:15 PM

Swirling wind, untimely turnovers and endless penalties. Lee’s Summit West survived them all.

LS West is still alive and kicking after all that, pulling out a 37-30 double-overtime victory over Raymore-Peculiar in a Missouri Class 6 District 4 playoff game at LS West that featured more than its share of thrilling moments.

The Titans and Ray-Pec went into overtime tied 24-24 after LS West kicker Mykal Wiley missed a 32-yard field go with 3 seconds left. It was just one of many kicks affected by a stiff south wind.

Ray-Pec scored first in overtime on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Noah Durham. The extra point, however, was thwarted by a bad snap.

Lee’s Summit West then scored on a 1-yard run by Marcian Marshall, and Wiley lined up for the game-winning point-after. The wind, however, pushed it just wide right.

Wiley nailed the PAT after LS West scored on the first possession of the second OT after 4-yard Sammy Cooper touchdown run.

Penalties backed up Ray-Pec’s final attempt, which ended with Vonzell Kelly’s interception in the end zone.

“We knew Ray-Pec was a different team from last time,” Lee’s Summit West quarterback Ben Kobel said. “We knew we were in for a tough fight.”

Lee’s Summit West scored first on a 26-yard field goal by Wiley set up by a blocked punt. Ray-Pec marched 79 yards to the Titans’ 1 on its next possession, but three penalties stalled the drive, which ended with a missed field goal.

LS West extended its lead to 10-0 on a spectacular 55-yard catch by Cade Clemons, who made a one-hand grab of Kobel’s throw down the middle under pressure.

Ray-Pec wasted no time responding. Boosted by a long punt return to midfield, the Panthers got on the board when quarterback Durham found Luke Grim streaking in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard score.

Both teams ended the first half with quick scores. LS West got the ball with 2:15 left in the half and executed a perfect two-minute drill that ended with Phillip Brooks making a rolling catch of a pass from Kobel in the end zone for a 26-yard TD and a 17-7 lead.

Ray-Pec did the Titans one better. Grim caught a 57-yard pass from Durham on Ray-Pec’s next play, setting up a 25-yard field goal from Gabe Sappington with 3 seconds left in the half.

Grim, who caught three TD passes from Durham, made a 13-yard TD catch that tied the game 17-17 in the third quarter. Phillip Brooks scored from 65 yards out on the Titans’ next play, and Ray-Pec tied it again on its next possession with a 15 yard pass from Durham to Grim.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway

    Martin Truex Jr. receives the pole cart on Friday Oct. 20 at the Kansas Speedway after winning the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR race, the Hollywood Casino 400.

Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway 0:22

Martin Truex Jr. wins pole at Kansas Speedway
Marshawn Lynch watches in stands after ejection, then rides train with Marcus Peters 0:35

Marshawn Lynch watches in stands after ejection, then rides train with Marcus Peters
KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

View More Video