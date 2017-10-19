Northern Ireland manager O'Neill banned for drunk driving

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has pleaded guilty to drunk driving and been banned from the road for 16 months.
O'Neill was caught by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 10 and was found to be around three times the legal drink-drive limit.
O'Neill appeared on Thursday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he received the driving ban and fine of 1,300 pounds ($1,700).
O'Neill's solicitor, James Mulgrew, told the court "this was simply a bad error of judgment."
Northern Ireland is still in contention for its first World Cup trip since 1986. The team plays Switzerland in a two-leg playoff next month to qualify for the World Cup in Russia next year.
Comments