Coach K says Trump should know he's accountable to everyone

Duke University men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says President Donald Trump "should realize he's accountable to all people."
The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina, reports that Krzyzewski's comments came Wednesday as he spoke about how the NCAA's authority structure affects college basketball. Krzyzewski was explaining his accountability to university officials before mentioning Trump.
It wasn't Krzyzewski's first Trump reference this month. At a news conference Oct. 3 Krzyzewski discussed ways to influence change saying, "The biggest thing that you can pull, and I wish our president would understand, is economic pressure. You don't have to destroy everybody. You can make them hurt with economic pressure."
State records that show voting history online say Krzyzewski casted ballots in the last four presidential elections. He's registered as unaffiliated.
Comments