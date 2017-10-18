Sports

Football player cut from Albright passes on reinstatement

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 5:09 AM

READING, Pa.

A football player who was offered reinstatement after being cut from the team at Division III Albright College in Pennsylvania says he will not rejoin the team.

Sophomore Gyree Durante tells The Reading Eagle some players lost trust in him, and he does not think it would be good for him to be back on the team.

Durante was dropped after he took a knee while the anthem was playing during a game against Delaware Valley. The school's president announced an offer of reinstatement Monday after an ongoing review of the details surrounding the game.

While he will not play for the school, Durante says he will continue to cheer for the team.

It is unclear whether two other unidentified players who were also dropped for kneeling will rejoin the team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week

    Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor hosts Facebook Live with the rest of the A-Team - Blair Kerkhoff, Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger - on Raiders Week. The Chiefs are regrouping after their first loss of the season and head to Oakland for a Thursday night divisional matchup.

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week 11:17

Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Raiders Week
Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets' 1:02

Alex Smith on Steelers’ late hit: 'About as flagrant as it gets'
David Beaty's opening comments on facing TCU 1:13

David Beaty's opening comments on facing TCU

View More Video