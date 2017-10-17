Texas' Tom Herman still talking rebuilding at 3-3

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017, file photo, Texas head coach Tom Herman walks the sidelines as Texas plays Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Dallas. Midway through a first season most notable for two close losses, an emerging freshman quarterback and an off-hand “fairy dust” comment, Tom Herman has a 3-3 team that’s not really any closer to reaching a bowl game than Charlie Strong’s last one was. Ron Jenkins, File AP Photo