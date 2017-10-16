Sports

Heath, Smith sidelined with injuries for US women's team

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 7:10 PM

CHICAGO

Forward Tobin Heath and defender Taylor Smith are sidelined with injuries that will keep them out of the U.S. women's national team training camp in Louisiana ahead of two upcoming matches against South Korea.

Heath is nursing an ankle injury and Smith her shoulder. Both women were hurt in the NWSL championship match last Saturday, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

The Americans play Thursday at New Orleans and Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.

Neither player will be replaced on the roster and coach Jill Ellis will have 18 players dressed for each game.

