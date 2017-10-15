More Videos

Pause
Sports

Chiefs' Demetrius Harris thought he caught touchdown pass. Officials said no

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 8:45 PM

Perhaps it’s a reflex from a player to always believe a touchdown should be called if there’s a chance it could be.

Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 19-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

On the play, a fourth-and-2 from the 4, quarterback Alex Smith was flushed right and floated a pass into the middle of the end zone. Harris, the former college basketball player, went up and got two hands on the ball.

He had the ball in his hands and his feet came down. Did he hold it, or have control of it, for enough time?

“I feel like I had the ball long enough, for two seconds, to call it a touchdown,” Harris said.

But if Harris had the ball to himself it was only briefly, and Steelers safety Sean Davis quickly got part of it.

“He made a great play on the ball,” Harris said. “(Davis’) hand was stuck between the ball and my hand. He made a good play in the end.”

The ball eventually fell to the turf and was ruled an incomplete pass. The aftermath of the play brought out some shoving between both teams. The Chiefs, who had been frustrated by the Steelers’ defense throughout the game, had come away empty in the first moments of the fourth quarter and continued to trail 12-3.

Andy Reid didn’t argue the call.

“I didn’t think he had it, “Reid said. “He didn’t have complete control of it.”

Harris knows his way to the end zone. He scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown this season, at New England. His receiving skills have improved immensely over his four NFL seasons. But officials ruled he didn’t come up with this one.

The Chiefs came back on their next drive with a touchdown, when Smith scrambled to his left out of trouble and spotted De’Anthony Thomas open along the sideline. Thomas hauled it in around the 30, sidestepped one defender, ran out of another tackle and completed the 57-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs finally got their touchdown, but Harris thinks it should have been the team’s second one of the game.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Pause
