Sports

Atlanta United, Red Bulls battle to scoreless draw

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 7:26 PM

HARRISON, N.J.

Brad Guzan and Luis Robles each made three saves, and Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls, both playoff bound, battled to a 3-3 draw on Sunday.

Atlanta (15-9-9) could have moved into a tie for second in the Eastern Conference with a chance to earn a first-round bye when the regular season ends next Sunday. A win would have guaranteed United a home game in the knockout round.

Guzan picked up his eighth shutout for expansion Atlanta with a couple of big saves in the wide-open game, including robbing Bradley Wright-Phillips from point-blank range in the 65th minute. Guzan also had a diving save in the 73rd to deny Gonzalo Veron with Josef Martinez clearing the rebound.

Robles earned his 10th clean sheet for the Red Bulls (13-12-7). His key save was in the sixth minute on a diving stop of Yamil Asad's close-range header.

The teams had a combined 22 shots, 13 by the Red Bulls.

