Sports

South Carolina's Muschamp wants SEC to review final moments

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 7:05 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp still has some questions about the final seconds at Tennessee, even though the Gamecocks held on for a 15-9 victory on Saturday.

Muschamp said Sunday he's asked the Southeastern Conference to review the final seconds of the game, when the Vols were able to get off two plays from the Gamecocks' 2-yard lin e with four seconds to go.

A pass from Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was batted down by South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum, a play that was ruled to take just three seconds. That let the Vols try one last pass — also incomplete — before time ran out.

It was the Gamecocks' second straight win over Tennessee and moved Muschamp to 6-0 all-time as a head coach against the Vols.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC academic scandal explained

    The NCAA investigated a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Here's a closer look at the 'public ivy' scandal.

UNC academic scandal explained

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained
Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns 0:43

Emanuel Hall: Georgia changed coverage after two big Mizzou touchdowns
Despite loss to Georgia, Barry Odom believes Mizzou is making progress 2:13

Despite loss to Georgia, Barry Odom believes Mizzou is making progress

View More Video