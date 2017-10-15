Sampdoria's Duvan Zapata, right, elebrates with his teammate Italian forward Fabio Quagliarella after scoring, during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Atalanta at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, 1Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017.
Sampdoria's Duvan Zapata, right, elebrates with his teammate Italian forward Fabio Quagliarella after scoring, during the Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Atalanta at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, 1Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. ANSA via AP Simone Arveda

Sports

Sampdoria moves 6th in Serie A with win over Atalanta

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 10:29 AM

ROME

Sampdoria came back from a goal down to beat visiting Atalanta 3-1 and move into sixth place in Serie A on Sunday.

Duvan Zapata, Gianluca Caprari and Karol Linetty scored second-half goals for Samp, which has lost once in seven matches and has a game in hand.

Atalanta, which held Juventus to a 2-2 draw before the international break, had taken an early lead with a header from Bryan Cristante.

Bologna remained level on points with Samp after a 2-1 win over promoted Spal in a regional derby that hadn't been contested in the top division in nearly a half century.

Rodrigo Palacio was involved in both of Bologna's goals, first setting up Andrea Poli then causing an own-goal from Bartosz Salamon before Spal pulled one back.

Torino is one point further back in eighth after Lorenzo De Silvestri scored an injury-time equalizer for a 2-2 draw at Crotone.

Also, Fiorentina beat Udinese 2-1 with a brace from former Udinese forward Cyril Thereau; Sassuolo and Chievo Verona drew 0-0; and Genoa beat Cagliari 3-2.

The Milan derby was scheduled for later.

