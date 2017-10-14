Sports

Mantia shines in 1,500m at Long Track World Cup Qualifier

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 10:27 PM

KEARNS, Utah

Joey Mantia posted the fastest men's 1,500-meter in the world this season at the U.S. Long Track World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.

The 2014 Olympian won in 1 minute, 44.15 seconds. Brian Hansen was second in 1:45.36, and Emery Lehman placed third in 1:46.22.

Lehman won the men's 10,000 in 13:40.44 while 53-year-old Theron Sands finished second in 14:13.13. Chase Reichmann took third.

Two-time Olympian Heather Bergsma continued her dominant weekend by winning the women's 1,500 in 1:54.70 after victories in both 500 finals on Friday. Brittany Bowe, a 2014 Olympian, placed second in 1:56.51 and Mia Manganello was third.

Carlijn Schoutens skated a personal-best 7:06.94 to win the women's 5,000. Petra Acker finished second in 7:18.44, and three-time Olympian Maria Lamb took third.

