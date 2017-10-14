Sports

Spencer's 4TDs lead W. Carolina past E. Tennessee St. 49-10

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 7:06 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C.

Redshirt freshman Donnavan Spencer posted career highs with 21 carries for 139 yards and four rushing touchdowns to help lead Western Carolina past East Tennessee State 49-10 on Saturday.

Western Carolina (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Tyrie Adams threw a 3-yard score to Owen Cosenke, Spencer ran 41 yards for a touchdown and John Brannon III intercepted Austin Herink and returned it for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 28-3.

Adams threw for 83 yards and added 90 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Herink threw for 134 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. East Tennessee State (3-4, 1-3) managed the time of possession and held the ball for more than 35 minutes but committed three turnovers.

Falon Lee had 16 carries for 85 yards for the Buccaneers.

