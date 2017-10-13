Angel Yin of the United States smiles after finishing the second round of the LPGA KEB HanaBank Championship at Sky72 Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.
Sports

Angel Yin takes 2nd round lead at KEB Hana Bank Championship

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 2:56 AM

INCHEON, South Korea

Angel Yin shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA's KEB Hana Bank Championship.

Yin had an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole and six birdies, offset by a lone bogey on No. 17, to finish at 11-under 133, two shots ahead of overnight leader Sung Hyun Park, who had 69 in the second round.

Park, who won the U.S. Women's Open this year for her first major and is ranked No. 2 in the world, was tied with fellow South Koreans In Gee Chun (65) and Jin Young Ko (67).

Cristie Kerr, coming off a victory last week in France, shot a 69 and was in a group of five tied for fifth at 8 under.

Brooke Henderson offset two bogeys with seven birdies for a 67 and was in a share of 13th at 6 under.

