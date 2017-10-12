Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly
Panthers' Kuechly, Whittaker injured in 1st half vs. Eagles

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:59 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Fozzy Whittaker left the Panthers' game Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles because of injuries in the first half.

Kuechly, the former Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year, came out after he took a hit near his neck and left shoulder from Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks. Kuechly paused to squat down after the play with about 5 minutes left in the second quarter, then walked to the sideline for trainers to test the range of motion in his neck before he jogged into the locker-room tunnel.

His status was unclear.

Kuechly missed six games last season after suffering his second career concussion.

The Panthers also lost Whittaker in the first quarter due to an injury to his right ankle. Whittaker was taken to the locker room on a cart and was questionable to return.

