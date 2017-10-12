She wanted to be an Olympic platform diver. Now she dives off cliffs for a living

More Videos 1:39 Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Pause 1:45 Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC 0:39 Alec Abeln, Mizzou’s new...fullback? 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:43 Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 4:01 Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 2:05 Andy Reid updates Chiefs' injuries 0:45 Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch Eleanor Smart dive off cliffs in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Former Shawnee Mission East diver Eleanor Smart moved to Texas to pursue an Olympic career. When that didn’t work out, she eventually retired from the sport. Until she found out about the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Former Shawnee Mission East diver Eleanor Smart moved to Texas to pursue an Olympic career. When that didn’t work out, she eventually retired from the sport. Until she found out about the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Courtesy of Eleanor Smart

Former Shawnee Mission East diver Eleanor Smart moved to Texas to pursue an Olympic career. When that didn’t work out, she eventually retired from the sport. Until she found out about the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Courtesy of Eleanor Smart