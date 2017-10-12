Sports

Thomas begins defense of CIMB Classic 6 shots behind leader

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 4:19 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Justin Thomas made a rocky start in his bid to win a third successive CIMB Classic when he managed only a 2-under-par 70 to sit six strokes behind leader Cameron Smith on Thursday.

Thomas has thrived under sweltering conditions in Kuala Lumpur in the last two editions to rank No. 4 in the world, but stuttered in his final nine holes after erring with two bogeys.

Smith, an Australian, posted a blemish-free round of eight birdies, including five on the front nine for a 64.

"The putting was easy actually," Smith said.

He's chasing his second title of the year after winning the Zurich Classic in April.

