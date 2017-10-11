New coach Medved hoping to reverse old losing ways at Drake

Alec Abeln, Mizzou’s new...fullback?

Redshirt senior Alec Abeln, a 305-pounder, had started nine games combined during the past two seasons, all as an offensive lineman. But he saw his first significant action this season at fullback. Abeln’s playing time indicated part of a greater commitment by Missouri to provide extra blockers for the running game, something the Tigers might continue to do moving forward after running for 213 yards against Kentucky.