World Cup failure prompts calls for US soccer 'revolution'

FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Sunil Gulati, President of the United States Soccer Federation, attends a news conference in New York.A bumbling, stumbling, tumbling qualification campaign ended with a 2-1 loss to an already eliminated Caribbean nation. Now comes the fallout, which almost surely will lead to a new coach and possibly to a new head of the U.S. Soccer Federation. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo